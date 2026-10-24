Co-founder Alexis Ohanian Shares Story Behind Reddit's Name, Says Everyone Hated It

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has revisited the origins of the platform's name, revealing that his choice faced strong resistance when he proposed it more than two decades ago. His account has drawn fresh attention after Reddit's official social media account made a joke that mirrored the wordplay he had envisioned from the beginning.

The exchange began when Reddit posted on X, “I'd tell you a joke, but you've probably already Reddit.” The line plays on the similarity between “Reddit” and “read it”, a reference to how users discover and share information on the platform.

Ohanian responded by explaining that this connection was central to his decision to name the website Reddit 21 years ago. He said people around him considered the name a poor choice, but he believed users would eventually say they had “read it on Reddit”.

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In his post, Ohanian also recalled using his position as chief executive to overrule the objections and retain the name. He joked that Reddit's current social media team had independently landed on the same pun, apparently unaware that it reflected the original thinking behind the brand.

The post prompted a range of reactions, with users discussing both the coincidence and the platform itself.

One commenter questioned Reddit's reputation, describing its community as aggressive and unhealthy. Another said they had recently wondered whether the name originated from the phrase “read it”, only to see Ohanian explain the connection publicly.

The anecdote offers a glimpse into an early branding decision that endured despite initial criticism. Today, the name is closely associated with a platform built around communities, discussions and user-submitted content.

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Ohanian's recollection also highlights how a simple linguistic idea can become part of a brand's identity, even when its potential is not immediately obvious to others.

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