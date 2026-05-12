Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12: Riteish Deshmukh's Historical Film Maintains Slow Pace — Mints This Amount

Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic drama 'Raja Shivaji' is in its second week at the box office. Following the usual weekday fallout, the film is now recording low figures.

Raja Shivaji - Box Office Collection Day 12

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, on Day 12, the film has collected Rs 73 lakh from a total of 2,027 shows so far. With the numbers still coming in, the film has now collected a total India net of Rs 71.38 crore. The total gross collections of India currently stand at Rs 84.67 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Marathi: The Marathi version collected Rs 55 lakh across 1,004 shows so far. The occupancy rate is currently reported as 21%.

Hindi: The Hindi version collected Rs 18 lakh so far from 1,023 shows with an occupancy rate of 11%.

Occupancy - Day 12

Marathi (2D): The overall occupancy as of now lies in the low range. The mornings started with 13.14% occupancy rate. While the afternoon data is yet to be updated, the evening and night shows are yet to begin.

Hindi (2D): The Hindi version recorded an even lower occupancy on Day 12 so far. Morning shows recorded 6.31%, with the data for the afternoon shows yet to be updated. However, with the evening and night shows yet to commence, the overall occupancy for the day is expected to change.

Region-Wise Breakdown

Marathi (2D): Pune, with 362 shows, and Sangli, with 25 shows, recorded the highest occupancy of 16% so far. Mumbai, which has the highest number of screens at 511, recorded 12% occupancy. Other regions such as Nagpur, Kolhapur, and Nashik have also registered occupancy rates above 10%.

Hindi (2D): Ahmedabad leads with 171 shows at 7% occupancy, followed by NCR with 148 shows at 8%. Pune recorded the highest occupancy of 21% with 26 shows. Mumbai saw 85 shows at 7% occupancy, while most other cities are recording a single-digit occupancy rate so far.

Box Office Journey So Far

On Day 1, the film collected Rs 11.35 crore across 6,192 shows. With a strong Marathi response, the Marathi version of the film alone collected Rs 8 crore, achieving an occupancy of 68%. The opening weekend collected strong figures, with the first Saturday bringing in Rs 10.55 crore and Sunday collecting Rs 12 crore, across both Marathi and Hindi versions.

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The film collected Rs 5.6 crore on Monday, Rs 4.9 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 4 crore on Thursday. These collections closed the film's first week at Rs 52.65 crore.

The second week opened on a slow note, with the film earning Rs 3.2 crore on Friday. Saturday (Day 9) collected Rs 5.6 crore, while Sunday (Day 10) earned Rs 6.8 crore. The second Monday (Day 11) witnessed a weekday dip and collected Rs 2.4 crore.

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