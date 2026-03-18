PNB Puts Rolta's NPA For Sale To Recover Rs 450.9 Crore

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday invited bids to sell Rolta Pvt Ltd's non-performing assets (NPA) worth Rs 450.85 crore.

The NPAs consist of a land parcel and building in Gurugram, Haryana, measuring about 7,800 sq m. The reserve price for the asset has been fixed at Rs 250 crore, with a bid increment amount of Rs 2.5 crore, as per a notice issued in newspapers.

According to the notice, the total outstanding amount stood at Rs 450.85 crore as of November 31, 2024, excluding further interest and charges. The bank has taken physical possession of the property.

The e-auction will be held between 11 am and 4 pm on April 7, 2026, through an online platform.

PNB said the sale will be conducted on an "as is where is" and "as is what is" basis, and the property also carries municipal dues of over Rs 2.1 crore payable to the Gurugram Municipal Corporation.

The bank has invited bids as part of its recovery proceedings against the defaulting borrowers.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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