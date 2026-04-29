Piccadily Agro Industries Limited Posts Strong FY26: Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore Revenue Milestone

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26), demonstrating exceptional growth and a solidified market presence. The company achieved a record total revenue of INR 1,143 crore, driven predominantly by the aggressive expansion of its distillery business and premium spirit offerings.

Q4 Alco-bev FY26 Financial Highlights

Piccadily Agro continued its upward trajectory in Q4 FY26, with its distillery business delivering exceptional performance:

Total Revenue: INR 250 crore, up 67% YoY from INR 150 crore in Q4 FY25

PBT: Growth of 79% to INR 63 crore from INR 35 crore

EBITDA: INR 74 crore

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: INR 1,143 crore, a 28% surge from INR 893 crore in FY25

Alco-bev Division: INR 908 crore from INR 639 crore, grew by 42.1% YoY

Profit Before Tax (PBT): INR 192 crore from INR 144 crore, up 33%

EBITDA: INR 243.24 crore

EPS: INR 14.42

The Company delivered a standout full-year performance, reinforced by strong consumer demand for its premium brands. Growth was led by its internationally acclaimed brands - Indri single malt, Camikara Rum, Cashmir Vodka and Whistler Blended Whisky, reinforcing the Company's position as one of the fastest-growing players in the premium alco-bev segment.

The Company shall be demerged from the sugar division, and the demerger scheme has been filed with SEBI which expects completion by the end of FY27. Post-demerger, Piccadily Agro will transition into a pure-play alco-beverage company, enabling sharper strategic focus, improved capital allocation, and enhanced value creation for stakeholders.

"Our FY26 performance marks a defining milestone as we cross the INR 1,100 crore revenue threshold, driven by strong global and domestic demand for our premium spirits. Total Revenue stood at INR 1,143 crore, while Net Profit grew to INR 140 crore underscoring robust growth across both topline and bottom line. The exceptional 62.6% Q4 growth in our IMFL segment highlights the strength of our premiumisation strategy and disciplined execution in the distillery business. With the strategic demerger of our sugar division, we are now sharply focused on unlocking value in our core operations. Additionally, our Chhattisgarh facility will begin monetisation from May 2026, further accelerating our growth and profitability trajectory." said Natwar Aggarwal, CFO, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited

Stock Ticker

BSE (PICCADIL | 530305 | INE546C01010)

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/piccadily-agro-industries-ltd/piccadily-agro-inds/530305/

NSE Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (INE546C01010)

https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=PICCADIL

About Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL)

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL) is a publicly listed company operating in two strategic segments - Distillery and Sugar. The company's manufacturing facility at Indri, Haryana and Chhattisgarh is equipped with advanced technology for producing Malt Spirit, ENA, Ethanol and White Crystal Sugar.

PAIL has established itself as a leading name in the premium spirits category with brands such as Indri Single Malt, Camikara Aged Rum, Cashmir Vodka and Whistler Whisky earning recognition in both domestic and international markets.

The company has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the Indian single malt whisky market by becoming the 'fastest growing single malt whisky brand' in 2024. It continues to focus on innovation, premiumization, and capacity expansion to sustain growth and deliver long-term value to its stakeholders.

Website: www.piccadily.com

Website: www.picagro.com

Disclaimer

This press release, prepared by Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (the "Company"), is intended solely for compliance and informational purposes. It does not constitute an offer, recommendation, or invitation to purchase or subscribe to any securities, nor should it form the basis of or be relied upon for any contract or binding commitment. No offering of securities will be made except through a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This press release may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this press release is expressly excluded. The content has been developed based on information and data that the Company believes to be reliable. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for the content of this press release for any omissions therein.

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