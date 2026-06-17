X Down: Thousands Of Users Report Issues With Feed Loading, Login Access

Social media platform X experienced a service disruption on Wednesday with reports spiking at 8.22 am. Around 40% users reported problem with the app, 29% on feed and timeline and 18% experience disruption on the website, according to Downdetector.
While the platform was fluctuating, some users posted while they could pointing out the issue. One user wrote, "Is X Search down for anyone else too? The endpoint just throws "Dependency: Unspecified" error," while others asked, "Is X down?"
Is X Search down for anyone else too?— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 17, 2026
The endpoint just throws "Dependency: Unspecified" error pic.twitter.com/QEbxIw4hqI
Widespread outage/down reports are coming in for X, Facebook, and Google Gemini. pic.twitter.com/iJKm3NIXGb— GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) June 17, 2026
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