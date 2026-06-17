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World Cup Top Scorers: Messi Equals Klose's All-Time Record With First FIFA World Cup Hat-Trick - Watch

Lionel Messi scored the first FIFA World Cup hat-trick of his career in Argentina's World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria, drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the tournament's joint-highest goalscorer.

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World Cup Top Scorers: Messi Equals Klose's All-Time Record With First FIFA World Cup Hat-Trick - Watch
Lionel Messi equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time FIFA World Cup scoring record with his first World Cup hat-trick.
Photo: X/@AFASeleccionEN

Lionel Messi added yet another milestone to his extraordinary career on Tuesday, scoring the first FIFA World Cup hat-trick of his career during Argentina's Group J opener against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. The 38-year-old's treble took his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing him level with Miroslav Klose's long-standing tournament record that has stood since the 2014 World Cup.

The historic performance came on a night when Messi had already become the first men's footballer to appear in six FIFA World Cups and reached 200 international appearances for Argentina, further cementing his place among the greatest players in the sport's history.

Here's a look at Messi's stunning strike that put Argentina ahead against Algeria.

(This is a developing story)  

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