PC Jeweller Posts 21% Growth In Revenue During Q1; To Become Debt Free In Sep Quarter

PC Jeweller Ltd on Thursday reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the first quarter of this fiscal and said it will become a debt-free company during the July-September period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it concluded the first quarter of 2026-27 with a consolidated revenue growth of about 21 per cent year-on-year.

"Debt reduced by more than 90 per cent; Debt-Free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself," it said in the business update.

PC Jeweller has reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to the banks under the terms of Joint Settlement Agreement, by another 24 per cent during the June quarter.

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"With this reduction, the company has now reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90 per cent as on date, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on 30 September 2024. The repayment of remaining outstanding debt and attaining a debt-free status in the ongoing quarter itself will significantly improve the company's financial position in the coming periods," the company said.

During 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 714.46 crore from Rs 577.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 3,549.58 crore from Rs 2,371.87 crore.

PC Jeweller has around 50 stores across major cities.

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