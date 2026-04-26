NTPC Exploring 2 Nuclear Power Units Of 1,400 MW In Banka District Of Bihar

As part of its energy diversification plan, state-owned NTPC is looking to set up two nuclear units of 700 MW each in the Banka district of Bihar, which could entail an investment of around Rs 25,000 crore.

At present, NTPC officials are conducting a feasibility study for two 700-MW nuclear units in the district, located around 250 km from Patna, a government official said.

The Bihar government has also assured full support for the project and water availability. Initial estimates suggest that around 1,000 acres of land would be required for these units, the official told PTI without sharing any financial information.

According to industry estimates, a 1 GW nuclear plant requires an investment of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore and typically takes at least three years from concept to commissioning.

A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared after the feasibility report is completed, he said.

NTPC is looking to set up around 30 GW of company-owned nuclear projects across various locations in the country in line with the government's ambition of having 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

The power PSU is eyeing at least 2 GW of nuclear capacity as early as 2032.

NTPC is also setting up a nuclear project in a joint venture (JV) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) in Rajasthan at an investment of about Rs 42,000 crore.

The company, with an installed capacity of over 89,615 MW at the group level, has accelerated its nuclear plans, with recent legislative changes aimed at attracting investment in this space.

NTPC Ltd has steadily expanded and diversified into new energy sources, spanning coal, gas/liquid fuel, hydro and solar power.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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