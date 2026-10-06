Nandini Milk Price Hike: Milk Could Get Rs 8/Litre Costlier In Karnataka From Nov 1

Consumers in Karnataka could soon have to pay more for Nandini milk, with the state Cabinet approving a proposal to raise prices by Rs 8 per litre on October 6.

The government, however, has deferred the announcement as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is currently in force for the Legislative Council elections.

According to the media reports, the state government will approach the Election Commission for approval before implementing the proposed increase.

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The final decision on the quantum and timing of the hike will be taken at the next Cabinet meeting, with sources indicating that the revised prices could come into effect from November 1.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to take the final call on whether the full Rs 8 increase will be passed on to consumers.

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If implemented in full, the proposed hike would push the price of Nandini's basic toned milk, sold in the blue packet, from Rs 46 to Rs 54 per litre.

The proposed revision comes after milk unions sought an increase of Rs 8-10 per litre, citing a sharp rise in operating costs.

They pointed to higher prices of cattle feed, fodder and medicines, along with increased transportation and plastic packaging expenses. Drought-related fodder shortages have also added pressure on procurement costs.

Milk unions have ‌argued that Karnataka's procurement price remains lower than several southern states. They said toned milk is procured at Rs 35 per litre in Karnataka, compared with Rs 41.50 in An﻿dh‌r‍a Pradesh, Rs 41.80 in Kerala, Rs 41 in Maha⁠rashtra and Rs 42.24 in Tamil Nadu.

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If approved, the proposed increase would mark the fifth Nandini milk price hike in recent years. Prices were raised by Rs 4 per litre in March 2025, Rs 2 in June 2024, and Rs 3 each in July 2023 and November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also discussed holding Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections in early January and approved the creation of five police commissionerates under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

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