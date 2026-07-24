Nandini Butter, Ghee Get Costlier As BAMUL Revises Prices

The Bengaluru Cooperative Milk Union (BAMUL) on Thursday hiked the retail prices of Nandini ghee and butter across various pack sizes, with the new rates set to come into effect from Friday and remain in force until further orders.

The BAMUL did not say how much it has increased in terms of percentage.

However, some retailers said ghee prices may have increased modestly by about 2.14 per cent, while butter prices saw a steeper percentage hike of about eight per cent. Under the revised price list, the retail price of a one-litre Nandini ghee sachet has been fixed at Rs 715, a one-litre ghee PET jar at Rs 735, a one-litre ghee tin at Rs 750, and a 15-kg ghee tin at Rs 11,625.

The MRP of a 500-gram salted butter pack has been fixed at Rs 310, while a 500-gram unsalted butter pack will cost Rs 330.

The MRP of the butter blister family pack has been fixed at Rs 80.

In the circular, BAMUL said, "The above revised prices shall come into effect from July 24, 2026 and shall remain in force until further orders."



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