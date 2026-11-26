What if investing in India's real estate sector did not require buying a property? Or accessing leading banks did not require selecting individual banking stocks? What if investing in India's benchmark government bond was as accessible as trading a stock?

The scope of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) is expanding beyond conventional broad market indices, offering investors access to specific sectors, themes, investment strategies and asset classes.

Taking this evolution further, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched five new ETFs simultaneously, expanding its passive investment offerings across listed real estate, private and public sector banking, government securities and growth investing.

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A closer look at the five new ETFs and the investment propositions they bring.

Real Estate Beyond Physical Property

India's real estate landscape is evolving, driven by urbanisation, improving infrastructure, demand for quality office spaces and increasing institutional participation.

While physical property remains a familiar investment avenue, listed real estate offers an alternative through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and realty companies.

REITs provide exposure to income-generating properties, while realty companies are involved in developing residential, commercial and other real estate assets.

Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs & Realty ETF brings these two segments together by tracking the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index.

As of October 30, 2026, the index comprised 60.33% REITs and 39.67% realty companies, providing exposure to both sides of the listed real estate ecosystem.

Source: NSE Indices, October 30, 2026. Allocations are subject to change.

Banking on India's Private Sector Banks

Private sector banks have emerged as an integral part of India's financial ecosystem, with a significant presence across retail lending, consumer financing and corporate banking.

As of March 2026, private sector banks accounted for 39.4% of India's total bank credit. Their credit growth increased from 9.5% in FY25 to 12.3% in FY26, while deposit growth stood at 13.8% in June 2026.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Private Bank ETF tracks the Nifty Private Bank Total Return Index, bringing together 10 listed private sector banks through a rules-based investment approach.

Source: RBI, Annual BSR-1, March 2026; bank-group deposit data, June 2026.

The Changing Landscape of Public Sector Banks

India's public sector banks have undergone a significant transformation in recent years, marked by improving asset quality and profitability.

Accounting for approximately 53% of India's bank credit, public sector banks recorded a combined net profit of Rs 1.98 lakh crore in FY26. Their gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined from 7.3% in March 2022 to 1.93% in March 2026.

The Motilal Oswal Nifty PSU Bank ETF tracks the Nifty PSU Bank Total Return Index, offering exposure to India's 12 listed public sector banks through a single ETF.

With separate ETFs for private and public sector banks, investors can access two distinct segments of India's banking industry.

Source: RBI, Annual BSR-1, March 2026; Ministry of Finance, PSB Performance, FY26.

Government Securities Meet the Convenience of ETFs

The 10-year government security (G-Sec) serves as a key benchmark for India's bond market. Its yield stood at approximately 7.2% on November 12, 2026, compared with around 6.6% at the beginning of the year.

The Motilal Oswal Nifty 10 Yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF tracks the Nifty 10 Yr Benchmark G-Sec Index, providing exposure to India's benchmark 10-year government bond through an exchange-traded investment.

The underlying index comprises a single sovereign security and is reviewed monthly in accordance with its methodology.

While government securities carry relatively low credit risk owing to sovereign backing, their prices fluctuate with interest rate movements. The ETF carries relatively high interest rate risk and may offer diversification alongside equity investments.

Source: NSE Indices, October 30, 2026; RBI; Reuters/Trading Economics, November 12, 2026.

Identifying Growth-Oriented Companies Through a Rules-Based Approach

With hundreds of listed companies across market segments, identifying businesses with strong sales and profit growth can be challenging.

The Motilal Oswal Nifty500 Growth 50 ETF takes a systematic approach to growth investing by tracking the Nifty500 Growth 50 Total Return Index.

The index selects 50 companies from the Nifty 500 universe based on three parameters:

Three-year profit growth

Three-year sales growth

One-year risk-adjusted return

Reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually, the index provides exposure to growth-oriented companies across sectors and market capitalisations through a defined methodology.

Source: NSE Indices; Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund scheme literature.

A Wider Investment Universe Through ETFs

The simultaneous launch of these five ETFs reflects the expanding scope of passive investing in India. From accessing specific sectors and investment factors to participating in the government bond market, ETFs offer investors multiple avenues through a transparent, rules-based framework.

Each ETF, however, comes with its own investment objective and risk profile. Sectoral and thematic investments carry concentration risk, factor-based strategies may experience periods of underperformance, and debt investments are sensitive to interest rate movements. ETF returns are also subject to tracking error and market conditions.

Investors can access ETFs through a demat and trading account and should consider their investment objectives, risk appetite and investment horizon before investing.

To know more, visit www.motilaloswalmf.com or consult your financial adviser.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

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