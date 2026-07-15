Morgan Stanley Q2 Profit Beats Estimates As Investment Banking Revenue Jumps 58%

Morgan Stanley reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, driven by a surge in investment banking activity and record trading revenue as market volatility boosted client activity across global markets.

The investment bank posted record net revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter ended June 30, comfortably beating analysts' estimate of $19.64 billion, according to LSEG data.

Net income attributable to Morgan Stanley rose to $5.58 billion or $3.46 per share, compared with $3.54 billion or $2.13 per share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected earnings of $2.94 per share.

Investment Banking Revenue Jumps 58%

Morgan Stanley's investment banking business was one of the biggest contributors to the strong quarterly performance.

Revenue from the segment surged 58% year-on-year to $2.44 billion, supported by higher merger and acquisition advisory fees and a rebound in initial public offerings and equity capital markets activity.

Global dealmaking also remained robust during the first half of the year, with the total value of announced M&A transactions reaching $2.8 trillion, the highest first-half total since LSEG began tracking the data in 1980.

Morgan Stanley advised on several high-profile transactions during the quarter. The bank served as a lead underwriter for SpaceX's IPO, acted as a lead underwriter for Cerebras' New York IPO, and was a joint book-running manager on Alphabet's equity capital raise announced last month.

It also advised Fertitta Entertainment on its $17.6 billion agreement to acquire Caesars Entertainment.

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Wealth Management Assets Cross $10 Trillion

The bank also achieved a long-standing milestone by surpassing $10 trillion in wealth management assets. Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya said the business benefited from strong inflows linked to employees of companies that completed IPOs during the quarter.

Morgan Stanley added $148 billion in net new assets during the quarter, with more than half coming from stock-plan IPO-related inflows. Yeshaya said the bank expects the momentum to continue, noting that Morgan Stanley manages stock plans for around 70% of the world's 100 largest unicorn companies, positioning it to benefit from future public listings.

Trading Revenue Hits Record High

Morgan Stanley also reported record equities trading revenue of $6.3 billion, up 69% from a year earlier.

The growth was driven by heightened client trading activity amid increased market volatility during the quarter. The US-Iran geopolitical tensions, which triggered a spike in oil prices, along with persistent inflation and changing monetary policy expectations, encouraged investors to rebalance portfolios.

The bank said much of the increase in trading activity came from Asian markets, including India, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea.

Peers JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs also reported strong gains in investment banking and trading revenues earlier this week, reflecting an industry-wide recovery in capital markets activity.

CEO Remains Open to Acquisitions

Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick said the bank continues to evaluate acquisition opportunities that could strengthen its market position across specific businesses or geographies. However, he added that the bar for executing acquisitions remains high, indicating the bank will remain selective in pursuing deals.

Stock Slips Despite Earnings Beat

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected results, Morgan Stanley shares were down around 1.2% in premarket trading. The stock has gained 28.5% so far in 2026, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index, though trailing rival Goldman Sachs.

Analysts noted that one area where the bank fell short of expectations was capital returns. Morgan Stanley repurchased $1.5 billion worth of shares during the quarter, below KBW's estimate of $1.8 billion.

The results highlight the strength of Morgan Stanley's diversified business model, with robust investment banking, trading and wealth management performance helping the bank deliver record revenue and comfortably beat Wall Street's earnings expectations.

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