Meesaya Murukku 2 Box Office Day 6: Hiphop Tamizha Starrer Faces Slowdown After Impressive Weekend Run

Meesaya Murukku 2 has had a good run at the box office so far. The Tamil film opened well and saw its collections grow during the opening weekend. However, its earnings have started to slow down during the weekdays, while the film continues to draw audiences to theatres.

Box Office Collection

On Day 6, Meesaya Murukku 2 earned Rs 2.1 crore net in India, with 26% occupancy across 1,663 shows. As per Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 21.45 crore.

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The film has so far earned Rs 25 crore in India gross. Its overseas collection stands at Rs 4.75 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 29.75 crore.

The film witnessed a 10.6% drop in its collection compared to the previous day.

Meesaya Murukku 2 recorded 25.99% overall occupancy in its Tamil 2D version. The film registered 17.77% occupancy in the morning, 25.85% in the afternoon, 22.46% in the evening and 34.54% during night shows.

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Day-Wise Collection

Sacnilk reports that Meesaya Murukku 2 opened with Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1 at 40.0% occupancy. The film's collection increased to Rs 4.80 crore on Day 2, with occupancy rising to 53.0%. On Day 3, it earned Rs 6.25 crore at 63.0% occupancy, marking its highest collection and occupancy so far.

The film saw a drop in collection on Day 4, earning Rs 2.65 crore at 34.0% occupancy. On Day 5, it collected Rs 2.35 crore with 30.0% occupancy. The film earned Rs 2.10 crore on Day 6, recording 26.0% occupancy.

All About The Film

Meesaya Murukku 2 is a Tamil musical drama directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. The film is a spiritual successor to the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku and follows three generations of musicians and their connection with Gaana music.

The story centres on Jeeva, a young singer who dreams of taking his street-rooted music to a global audience. His journey also explores the musical struggles of his father and grandfather, as Jeeva tries to overcome the challenges faced by his family.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi plays Jeeva and other characters, while Ketika Sharma makes her Tamil debut as Laila Singh. Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan and Harshath Khan also feature in key roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Nassar, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas and Prakash Raj.

Adhi has composed the music and written the film, with dialogues by Karan Karky and Nithish D. Produced by Avni Movies and Benzz Media, the film was released in cinemas on September 25, 2026, with a runtime of 140 minutes.

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