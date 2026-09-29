Meesaya Murukku 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hiphop Tamizha Starrer Sees Dip After Strong Weekend

Meesaya Murukku 2 has had a good run during its opening weekend, with collections showing growth in the first few days. The film, however, has seen a decline in earnings during the weekdays.

Meesaya Murukku 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Meesaya Murukku 2 has collected Rs 1.44 crore net on Day 5 so far, with the film running across 1,263 shows. According to the latest box office data from Sacnilk, its total India net collection has reached Rs 18.44 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 21.60 crore. Final figures for Day 5 are awaited.

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The Tamil 2D version recorded 31.92% overall occupancy on Day 5. Morning shows recorded 20.85% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 35.38% and evening shows 28.92%.

Meesaya Murukku 2 Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that Meesaya Murukku 2 opened with Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1 at 40.0% occupancy. The collection increased to Rs 4.80 crore on Day 2, while occupancy also went up to 53.0%. Day 3 saw another increase, with the film earning Rs 6.25 crore at 63.0% occupancy, its highest collection and occupancy so far.

However, the film saw a drop on Day 4, collecting Rs 2.65 crore with 34.0% occupancy. The collection fell further on Day 5, with the film earning Rs 1.44 crore so far at 27.0% occupancy, the report stated.

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All About The Film

Meesaya Murukku 2 is a Tamil musical drama directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. The film is a spiritual successor to the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku and follows three generations of musicians and their connection with Gaana music.

The story centres on Jeeva, a young singer who dreams of taking his street-rooted music to a global audience. His journey also explores the musical struggles of his father and grandfather, as Jeeva tries to overcome the challenges faced by his family.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi plays Jeeva and other characters, while Ketika Sharma makes her Tamil debut as Laila Singh. Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan and Harshath Khan also feature in key roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Nassar, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas and Prakash Raj.

Adhi has composed the music and written the film, with dialogues by Karan Karky and Nithish D. Produced by Avni Movies and Benzz Media, the film was released in cinemas on September 25, 2026, with a runtime of 140 minutes.

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