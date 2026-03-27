L&T Secures Orders Worth Rs 1,000- Rs 2,500 From Gujarat, Others

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced on Friday, March 27, that its Buildings & Factories business vertical has secured multiple orders across several states in India.

The company termed these orders as 'significant', a category that includes contracts worth Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

In Gujarat, L&T has secured an order for the construction of a Float Glass Plant. The project will include design and construction of all civil, steel, mechanical, electrical & plumbing, and associated external developments.

In Andhra Pradesh, the vertical has received an order from a leading two-wheeler company for the construction of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The project will include civil, steel, and architectural works.

In addition to these orders, L&T has secured multiple additional orders in existing projects.

ALSO READ: Iran War Pinches L&T On Logistics With 70% Gas Supply At Risk

On March 25, L&T's Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) business vertical won a design-build-operate order from Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board in Assam, for a water management project. The 24×7 water management project aims to deliver safe and continuous water supply to the households in South-East Guwahati and improve the reliability of the city's water system.

Under the project, L&T will engage in design, supply, installation, construction, testing, and commissioning of a barge-mounted intake system, raw water rising main, water treatment plant, reservoirs, booster pumping station, distribution network with household service connections. A fully integrated SCADA system for real-time monitoring and performance management, along with operation & maintenance for five years, will also be managed by L&T.

The developments come as L&T faces concerns from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving Iran and the subsequent closure of a key connectivity route - the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to a shipping route clog and, invariably, a gas supply shortage.

L&T's Deputy Managing Director and President, Subramanian Sarma, told NDTV Profit that while the Middle East remains the company's second home, the ongoing conflict is forcing a rapid change in how the company moves its gear.

ALSO READ: L&T Target Price Cut: Middle East Woes May Weigh On Order Wins, Revenue, Says UBS

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