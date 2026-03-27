Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

L&T Secures Orders Worth Rs 1,000- Rs 2,500 From Gujarat, Others

L&T called these orders as 'significant', a category that includes contracts worth Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced on Friday, March 27, that its Buildings & Factories business vertical has secured multiple orders across several states in India.

The company termed these orders as 'significant', a category that includes contracts worth Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

In Gujarat, L&T has secured an order for the construction of a Float Glass Plant. The project will include design and construction of all civil, steel, mechanical, electrical & plumbing, and associated external developments.

In Andhra Pradesh, the vertical has received an order from a leading two-wheeler company for the construction of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The project will include civil, steel, and architectural works.

In addition to these orders, L&T has secured multiple additional orders in existing projects.

ALSO READ: Iran War Pinches L&T On Logistics With 70% Gas Supply At Risk

On March 25, L&T's Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) business vertical won a design-build-operate order from Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board in Assam, for a water management project. The 24×7 water management project aims to deliver safe and continuous water supply to the households in South-East Guwahati and improve the reliability of the city's water system.

Under the project, L&T will engage in design, supply, installation, construction, testing, and commissioning of a barge-mounted intake system, raw water rising main, water treatment plant, reservoirs, booster pumping station, distribution network with household service connections. A fully integrated SCADA system for real-time monitoring and performance management, along with operation & maintenance for five years, will also be managed by L&T.

The developments come as L&T faces concerns from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving Iran and the subsequent closure of a key connectivity route - the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to a shipping route clog and, invariably, a gas supply shortage.

L&T's Deputy Managing Director and President, Subramanian Sarma, told NDTV Profit that while the Middle East remains the company's second home, the ongoing conflict is forcing a rapid change in how the company moves its gear.

ALSO READ: L&T Target Price Cut: Middle East Woes May Weigh On Order Wins, Revenue, Says UBS

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Biocon Names Shreehas Tambe CEO As Siddharth Mittal Steps Down

Biocon Names Shreehas Tambe CEO As Siddharth Mittal Steps Down

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source