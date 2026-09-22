JSW Greentech Marks Entry Into Commercial EV Market with 'Ampstar' Launch, Invests Rs 2,500 Crore

JSW Group has entered India's electric commercial vehicle market with the launch of Ampstar, a new brand focused on electric trucks and buses, as the company looks to accelerate the shift from diesel-powered heavy vehicles to electric mobility.

JSW Greentech launched a 55-tonne electric tractor-trailer and an electric bus in Mumbai on Tuesday. The vehicles are expected to move towards commercial production at the company's greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as per Auto Car Pro reports.

Ampstar will serve as the common brand for JSW Greentech's electric commercial vehicle portfolio. The company plans to invest around Rs 2,500 crore in the first phase of the business. Its 90-acre manufacturing facility is designed to produce 15,000 vehicles annually, including 10,000 electric buses and 5,000 electric trucks.

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The initial truck offering will focus on 55-tonne tractor-trailers for industries such as steel, cement, mining and ports. JSW Greentech plans to subsequently add tippers, fixed-body trucks and dumpers.

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The vehicles will use both fixed and swappable battery configurations, with battery setups tailored to individual applications. The company will initially target closed-loop operations, where vehicles travel along predictable routes between industrial sites, mines and ports.

JSW said its steel, cement and port businesses already account for around 17,000 trucks, creating an internal ecosystem for deploying and testing its electric vehicles.

Ampstar's bus portfolio will cover vehicles ranging from 7 metres to 18 metres, targeting staff transport, city operations, schools and airport applications. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant will manufacture truck cabins, build electric-bus bodies and assemble battery packs. Battery cells will initially be imported.

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JSW Greentech will initially follow a direct B2B sales model and offer vehicles through outright purchases, cost-per-kilometre and wet-lease arrangements. Its broader package will include financing, charging infrastructure, maintenance and battery-as-a-service.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said the company's objective is to act as a catalyst in India's transition from diesel to electric commercial mobility.

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