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Jio Hotstar To Bring HBO Max To India, Expands Partnership With Warner Bros Discovery

The deal gives Indian viewers access to HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television.

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Jio Hotstar To Bring HBO Max To India, Expands Partnership With Warner Bros Discovery
JioHotstar is exclusive for HBO Max in the India market.
Photo Source: JioHotstar/X

India's leading streaming platform JioHotstar and Warner Bros Discovery on Wednesday announced the expansion of their partnership, making JioHotstar the exclusive home for HBO Max in the country.

The deal gives Indian viewers access to HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television.

JioHotstar is exclusive for HBO Max in the India market, which offers global channels, including HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios.

For the first time, Indian viewers can enjoy the breadth and depth of HBO Max's content within a single, unified experience, offering a comprehensive destination for premium global storytelling.

Commenting on the development, JioStar CEO Kevin Vaz said this marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India.

ALSO READ: Toaster X Review: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's Dark Comedy Gets Mixed Response — 'One Time Watch'

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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