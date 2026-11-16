Jimmy Tata Backs Tata Sons Listing, Chandrasekaran's Continuation As Chairman

Jimmy N Tata, a brother of the late Ratan Tata and a long-serving trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, has called for the Reserve Bank of India to enforce the listing of Tata Sons, while backing N Chandrasekaran's continuation as chairman of the conglomerate.

In a communication responding to questions from a senior trustee about the state of Tata Trusts, Jimmy criticised what he described as the growing concentration of family control over the charitable institutions and, through them, Tata Sons.

Jimmy is Ratan Tata's full brother and Noel Tata's half-brother. He has served as a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust since 1989 and is a perpetual trustee alongside Noel Tata and Jehangir Jehangir.

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He said the trusts were established by Sir Ratan Tata and Sir Dorabji Tata for public welfare, making trustees custodians rather than owners of their assets. The induction of multiple members of the present chairman's family, he argued, effectively gives them control over the trusts' substantial shareholding in Tata Sons without consideration. He called this a backdoor takeover.

Jimmy also questioned amendments to Tata Sons' Articles of Association around 2013-14, saying they gave the Tata Trusts chairman sweeping veto powers and the ability to place directors, weakening the collective authority of the company's board.

On Chandrasekaran, Jimmy credited the chairman with turning around heavily indebted Tata companies, delivering record earnings and dividends exceeding 6,500%. He said Chandrasekaran had overwhelming backing from the Tata Sons board and unanimous support through a Tata Trusts resolution. He alleged that attempts to block Chandrasekaran through the amended veto provisions lacked justification and accountability.

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Jimmy's comments amount to an endorsement of Chandrasekaran's continuation at the helm, amid questions over his next term.

He argued that listing Tata Sons would bring greater statutory accountability, end secrecy and force a review of its governance framework. He also warned against any move to split Tata Sons into smaller entities to fall below the RBI's listing threshold, alleging that such restructuring would preserve secrecy and unchecked personal power.

He urged the RBI to impose strict listing timelines and called on the government and Charity Commissioner to intervene to protect the original public-welfare objectives of the trusts.

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