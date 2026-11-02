India's Startup Founders Build On Hard Mode. Why Doesn't The Market Reward Them?

India's food and quick-commerce founders do face a tougher operating environment than their US peers, but the valuation gap with DoorDash tracks profits and spending per order more than it tracks difficulty.

That is the picture from company filings and analyst commentary, after a viral post by ReferRush founder Vikram Pai argued that the market "just doesn't price difficulty".

In the Sunday post, Pai said DoorDash, valued at about $77.5 billion, is worth more than Swiggy, Zepto and Eternal combined at about $43.5 billion.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

He argued that "difficulty-adjusted", Swiggy and Zepto founders have had to be "100x better operators" because they built while roads, addresses and payments infrastructure were still maturing.

The gap in earnings is wide. DoorDash reported Q3 revenue of $4.6 billion, up 34%, and net income of $466 million. Its orders rose 28% to 993 million.

Against that, Swiggy's Q2 FY27 revenue rose 36% to Rs 7,571 crore, while its net loss was Rs 922 crore. Its adjusted EBITDA loss was Rs 760 crore. Its shares fell more than 14% the day after results.

Zepto is unlisted. Its revenue more than doubled to Rs 22,623.5 crore in FY26, but its annual loss widened to Rs 5,905.1 crore.

It deferred its IPO after bankers sought a valuation of about $4-4.5 billion while buy-side investors pushed for about $3 billion or lower.

ALSO READ | Swiggy vs Eternal: Food Delivery's Two Rivals Are No Longer In The Same Race

Eternal complicates Pai's thesis. It posted a 92% rise in net profit to Rs 125 crore on 78% revenue growth to Rs 24,138 crore. It is valued at roughly four to six times Swiggy, depending on the date and source.

Analysts attribute that premium to profitability, growth and Blinkit's position. Equitymaster noted that Eternal's earnings are small relative to its market value, so modest changes can move the multiple sharply. The market is paying for profit that is only now arriving, and rewarding Eternal for it.

Consumer spending is the structural gap. A 2020 Goldman Sachs estimate, now dated, put DoorDash's average order value at about $30, against $5-5.5 for Zomato and Swiggy.

Business Standard noted that Eternal's and Swiggy's growth depends on per capita consumption growth. A smaller basket means lower take per order, which caps profit however hard the logistics.

ALSO READ | DoorDash To Buy Rival Instacart In $17 Billion Deal

There is also a discount within quick commerce. Motilal Oswal pegged Swiggy's implied quick-commerce multiple at about 60% below Eternal's, in a note from last November.

So building in India is harder on infrastructure and order economics, and the market does charge for lower spending and thinner margins. Whether that amounts to undervaluation depends on whether profits catch up. DoorDash has them now, and Swiggy and Zepto do not yet.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.