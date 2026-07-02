India's PR Industry Grows 11% To Rs 3,230 Crore In FY26 As AI, Startups Reshape Sector: PRCAI

India's public relations industry expanded 11% year-on-year to Rs 3,230 crore in FY26, with artificial intelligence, startups and government clients reshaping the sector as communications increasingly becomes a strategic business function, according to the Public Relations Consultants Association of India's (PRCAI) SPRINT 2026 report.

The report, conducted by Ipsos in collaboration with Astrum Reputation Advisory, estimates the Indian PR market will grow to Rs 4,500 crore by 2030. India now accounts for 12.6% of the Asia-Pacific PR market.

One of the biggest shifts has been in the industry's client mix. The government's share among top client categories nearly tripled to 11% in 2026 from 4% in 2022, while private corporates' share declined to 42% from 48%. Startups emerged as a major growth engine, with their share rising to 22% from 6% over the same period.

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The study also found that PR is increasingly influencing business outcomes. Nearly 46% of communicators said PR now directly drives business performance, while more than 40% reported that CEOs actively seek strategic counsel from communications advisors.

"PRCAI SPRINT 2026 reveals that there is no longer a single story defining the Indian PR industry. There are several, and they are diverging rapidly," said Kunal Kishore, President, PRCAI.

"The profession is undergoing a broader transformation that touches skills, structures and self-perception alike."

The survey found 96% of respondents believe PR helps build investor confidence and customer loyalty, while 83% said it strengthens crisis resilience. PR's share of marketing budgets also rose to 14% in FY26 from 12% a year earlier.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming central to the industry. AI investments have more than tripled to 7% of revenue from 2% three years ago and are expected to reach 10% over the next three years. Research and intelligence gathering emerged as the most common AI application, followed by content creation and meeting summarisation.

However, respondents also flagged growing risks. Around 80% identified AI-generated misinformation and deepfakes as a major reputational threat, while 85% said AI governance frameworks would become essential.

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"The Public Relations industry in India is at an inflection point," said Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI. "As AI reshapes the industry and trust becomes more critical than ever, PRCAI remains committed to advancing the profession through research, upskilling and higher industry standards."

The survey covered 143 respondents, including senior executives from PR consultancies, corporate communication teams and mid-to-senior industry professionals.

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