India's Gems, Jewellery Exports Down 9.07% In April At $2,226.45 Million

India's gems and jewellery exports declined by 9.07% at $2,226.45 million (Rs 20,825.01 crore) in April following the West Asia conflict, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council said.

The total exports were $2,448.53 million (Rs 20,952.26 crore) in the same month in 2025, as per the data by the industry apex body GJEPC.

"Decline in exports is mainly due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has caused worldwide disruptions affecting exports. Besides geopolitical tensions, exports to the US, a major export market for the gems and jewellery industry, were also affected because there is still no clarity on the tariffs," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

Meanwhile, data from the GJEPC revealed that the overall export of cut and polished diamonds declined 19.65% in April at $890.91 million compared to $1,108.74 million for the same period last year.

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Export of polished lab-grown diamonds dipped 15.53% to $93.28 million in April from $110.43 million last year.

Gold jewellery exports was down 21.77% to $841.54 million in April, compared to $1,075.67 million for the same period last year.

The total export of plain gold jewellery at $341.08 in April 2026 showing a decline of 47.06% against $644.33 for the same period of the previous year.

However, the exports of studded gold jewellery grew 16.02% at $500.46 in April compared to $431.35 for the same period last year.

Silver jewellery exports in the previous month surged by 444% to $268.38 million against $49.33 million in the same month last year.

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