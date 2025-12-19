India-Oman Trade Deal, Lionel Messi Visit, Big Legislations — The Week That Was
Here's a quick recap to the week's top five stories.
India witnessed a flurry of major developments this week across diplomacy, sports, markets, and policy. New Delhi and Muscat signed a landmark trade deal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a three-country visit.
Football icon Lionel Messi’s three-day ‘G.O.A.T. Tour of India’ captivated fans across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, featuring high-profile meetings with leaders and sports legends, despite a shaky start in Kolkata.
On the financial front, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. made a strong market debut, listing at a 20% premium after the year’s fourth-largest IPO. Meanwhile, Japan’s MUFG announced a Rs 40,000 crore investment in Shriram Finance, pushing India’s 2025 financial sector dealbook past Rs 1 lakh crore.
In policy, Parliament cleared seven key bills in the winter session, including 100% FDI in insurance and private entry into nuclear energy. Two excise bills were also passed, imposing a cess on pan masala and sharply raising duties on tobacco products.
India-Oman Deal
India and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Muscat on Thursday, marking a major step in strengthening bilateral economic ties. The agreement was signed in the during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
Oman has offered zero-duty access on over 98% of its tariff lines, covering nearly all Indian exports, including gems and jewellery, textiles, pharmaceuticals and automobiles. India, in turn, will cut tariffs on about 78% of its tariff lines, covering nearly 95% of imports from Oman by value.
India and Oman have annual trade of more than $10 billion.
Lionel Messi In India
Lionel Messi’s three-day ‘G.O.A.T. Tour of India’ drew massive crowds across four cities but had a shaky start. His brief 20-minute appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday morning left fans disappointed.
Later that day, Hyderabad hosted a successful event where Messi met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
On Sunday, Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo de Paul visited Mumbai for a grand event at Wankhede Stadium. Messi received a No. 10 jersey from Sachin Tendulkar and met Sunil Chhetri.
The tour concluded in Delhi on Monday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where ICC chairman Jay Shah presented Messi with T20 World Cup 2026 tickets and personalized India jerseys for the trio.
He also visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday.
ICICI Prudential AMC Listing
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. on Friday made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at a premium of 20% after a successful IPO.
The IPO was the fourth-largest issue of 2025 by size, following Tata Capital Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd. The existing shareholders raised Rs 10,602.65 crore via an offer for sale.
Big Legislations In Parliament
The Parliament approved key bills during the winter session that concluded on Friday. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha approved eight bills, including a proposal to allow 100% FDI in insurance and open up the nuclear energy sector to private players.
Two excise bills were passed: one to levy a cess on production of goods such as pan masala and the other to significantly increases excise duties on tobacco and tobacco products like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and hookah.
The a bill dubbed G RAM G, as an updated version of the UPA government's flagship MGNREGA, was pushed through the Parliament within two days amid massive turbulence and bitter protests in both houses.
The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025
The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025
The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025
The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2025
The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025
The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Bill, 2025.
MUFG-Shriram Deal
Japan's MUFG will invest Rs 40,000 crore to acquire 20% stake in Shriram Finance, taking the 2025's dealbook in the India's financial sector to over Rs 1 lakh crore.
The deal marks the largest strategic investment by a foreign lender in India's non-banking financial sector. MUFG will acquire 47.1 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 840.93 per share.
While MUFG won't have a controlling stake, it will have the right to appoint two nominee directors on the board of Shriram Finance.