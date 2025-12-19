Business NewsBusinessIndia-Oman Trade Deal, Lionel Messi Visit, Big Legislations — The Week That Was
ADVERTISEMENT

India-Oman Trade Deal, Lionel Messi Visit, Big Legislations — The Week That Was

Here's a quick recap to the week's top five stories.

19 Dec 2025, 09:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Week That Was (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Week That Was (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India witnessed a flurry of major developments this week across diplomacy, sports, markets, and policy. New Delhi and Muscat signed a landmark trade deal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a three-country visit.

Football icon Lionel Messi’s three-day ‘G.O.A.T. Tour of India’ captivated fans across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, featuring high-profile meetings with leaders and sports legends, despite a shaky start in Kolkata.

On the financial front, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. made a strong market debut, listing at a 20% premium after the year’s fourth-largest IPO. Meanwhile, Japan’s MUFG announced a Rs 40,000 crore investment in Shriram Finance, pushing India’s 2025 financial sector dealbook past Rs 1 lakh crore.

In policy, Parliament cleared seven key bills in the winter session, including 100% FDI in insurance and private entry into nuclear energy. Two excise bills were also passed, imposing a cess on pan masala and sharply raising duties on tobacco products.

ALSO READ

Japan Interest Rate Hike: Yen Extends Losses, Japan 10-Year Yield Hits Highest Since 2006
Opinion
Japan Interest Rate Hike: Yen Extends Losses, Japan 10-Year Yield Hits Highest Since 2006
Read More

India-Oman Deal

India and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Muscat on Thursday, marking a major step in strengthening bilateral economic ties. The agreement was signed in the during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Oman has offered zero-duty access on over 98% of its tariff lines, covering nearly all Indian exports, including gems and jewellery, textiles, pharmaceuticals and automobiles. India, in turn, will cut tariffs on about 78% of its tariff lines, covering nearly 95% of imports from Oman by value.

India and Oman have annual trade of more than $10 billion.

ALSO READ

India–Oman FTA Likely To Kick In By March 2026; Export Target At $6 Billion
Opinion
India–Oman FTA Likely To Kick In By March 2026; Export Target At $6 Billion
Read More

Lionel Messi In India

Lionel Messi’s three-day ‘G.O.A.T. Tour of India’ drew massive crowds across four cities but had a shaky start. His brief 20-minute appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday morning left fans disappointed.

Later that day, Hyderabad hosted a successful event where Messi met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

On Sunday, Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo de Paul visited Mumbai for a grand event at Wankhede Stadium. Messi received a No. 10 jersey from Sachin Tendulkar and met Sunil Chhetri.

The tour concluded in Delhi on Monday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where ICC chairman Jay Shah presented Messi with T20 World Cup 2026 tickets and personalized India jerseys for the trio.

He also visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday.

ALSO READ

'I'll Be Back': Lionel Messi Wraps Up GOAT India Tour In Style
Opinion
'I'll Be Back': Lionel Messi Wraps Up GOAT India Tour In Style
Read More

ICICI Prudential AMC Listing

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. on Friday made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at a premium of 20% after a successful IPO.

The IPO was the fourth-largest issue of 2025 by size, following Tata Capital Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd. The existing shareholders raised Rs 10,602.65 crore via an offer for sale.

ALSO READ

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment: What Should Investors Do On Listing Day?
Opinion
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment: What Should Investors Do On Listing Day?
Read More

Big Legislations In Parliament

The Parliament approved key bills during the winter session that concluded on Friday. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha approved eight bills, including a proposal to allow 100% FDI in insurance and open up the nuclear energy sector to private players.

Two excise bills were passed: one to levy a cess on production of goods such as pan masala and the other to significantly increases excise duties on tobacco and tobacco products like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and hookah.

The a bill dubbed G RAM G, as an updated version of the UPA government's flagship MGNREGA, was pushed through the Parliament within two days amid massive turbulence and bitter protests in both houses.

  • The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025

  • The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025

  • The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025

  • The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025

  • The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2025

  • The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

  • The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025

  • The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Bill, 2025.

ALSO READ

Parliament Approves SHANTI Bill 2025 To Allow Private Entry In Nuclear Power
Opinion
Parliament Approves SHANTI Bill 2025 To Allow Private Entry In Nuclear Power
Read More

MUFG-Shriram Deal

Japan's MUFG will invest Rs 40,000 crore to acquire 20% stake in Shriram Finance, taking the 2025's dealbook in the India's financial sector to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The deal marks the largest strategic investment by a foreign lender in India's non-banking financial sector. MUFG will acquire 47.1 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 840.93 per share.

While MUFG won't have a controlling stake, it will have the right to appoint two nominee directors on the board of Shriram Finance.

ALSO READ

MUFG-Shriram Finance To RBL Bank-Emirates NBD: Five Biggest Cross-Border Deals In Indian Banking This Year
Opinion
MUFG-Shriram Finance To RBL Bank-Emirates NBD: Five Biggest Cross-Border Deals In Indian Banking This Year
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT