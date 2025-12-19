India-Oman Trade Deal, Lionel Messi Visit, Big Legislations — The Week That Was

India witnessed a flurry of major developments this week across diplomacy, sports, markets, and policy. New Delhi and Muscat signed a landmark trade deal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a three-country visit.

Football icon Lionel Messi’s three-day ‘G.O.A.T. Tour of India’ captivated fans across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, featuring high-profile meetings with leaders and sports legends, despite a shaky start in Kolkata.

On the financial front, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. made a strong market debut, listing at a 20% premium after the year’s fourth-largest IPO. Meanwhile, Japan’s MUFG announced a Rs 40,000 crore investment in Shriram Finance, pushing India’s 2025 financial sector dealbook past Rs 1 lakh crore.

In policy, Parliament cleared seven key bills in the winter session, including 100% FDI in insurance and private entry into nuclear energy. Two excise bills were also passed, imposing a cess on pan masala and sharply raising duties on tobacco products.