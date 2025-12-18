ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment: Buy, Sell Or Hold On Listing Day? — Check Target Price

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. is set to list on Friday, Dec. 17, after a successful fundraise via IPO. The allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday.

The portion for retail investors was subscribed 2.53 times, as investors placed bid worth Rs 8,933 crore for 4.12 crore shares against an offer of 1.6 crore shares.

Analysts at brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher have placed a 'buy' rating and a bullish price target of Rs 3,000 on the ICICI Prudential AMC stock, indicating a 39% upside to the IPO price of Rs 2,165.

The IPO price suggests a valuation that is 17% and 16% discount to close peers HDFC Asset Management Co. and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

"We are optimistic about its business prospects given its strong performance and parentage which is driving the highest net equity flow market share among AMCs, its superior equity yields of 67 bps due to lowest distributor payout, 74% share in MF sales by ICICI Bank due to the latter's closed architecture, and a higher share of non-MF revenue at 9.2% among peers," the brokerage said.