ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Headed For A Bumper Listing? GMP Surges Over 17%; Check Details
Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC were trading at a substantial premium in the private market, indicating a potentially lucrative listing.
The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC concluded on Tuesday, after witnessing strong investor interest across all categories. The issue was subscribed over 39 times, with a total of 3,50,15,691 shares offered and bids received for 1,37,14,88,316 shares.
One of India’s top asset management firms, the company operates under the ICICI Group with Prudential as a joint partner.
The share allotment process was finalised on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Ahead of the market debut, the grey market premium (GMP) of ICICI Prudential AMC also jumped, signaling strong listing gains for the investors.
Here's all you need to know about the latest market trends ahead of listing this week.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP
The latest GMP for ICICI Prudential AMC IPO stood at Rs 372, as of 8:30 a.m. on December 18. With a price band of Rs 2,165, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 2,537 (upper price + GMP).
This means that the shares of ICICI Prudential AMC will list at 17.18% premium, indicating a positive debut for investors.
This is the highest GMP seen for the ICICI Pru IPO. Based on the trends, investors can expect a bumper listing.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing Date
Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. will list on BSE and NSE on, Friday, December 19.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Details
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was a book-built offer worth Rs 10,602.65 crore, comprising an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.90 crore shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165.
The bidding for this issue opened on December 12 and closed on December 16.
Each application lot consisted of six shares. Retail investors needed a minimum of Rs 12,990 to participate in the IPO. Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd. was the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar.
About ICICI Prudential AMC
Incorporated in 1993, ICICI Prudential AMC focuses on risk-managed investment strategies, aiming for consistent long-term returns for customers.
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, ICICI Prudential AMC reported a total income of Rs 2,949.61 crore, up from Rs 2,458.23 crore in the same period of 2024. Profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 1,617.74 crore from Rs 1,327.11 crore. Ebitda rose to Rs 2,210.10 crore compared to Rs 1,837.55 crore in the same quarter last year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.