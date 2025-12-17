ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment Today: Check Allotment Status, GMP And Listing Date
Investors who applied for shares in the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the BSE, NSE and KFin Technologies.
ICICI Prudential AMC’s initial public offering (IPO) saw strong demand, being oversubscribed by 39.17 times on the final day of bidding, Dec. 16. The interest was led by qualified institutional buyers, who subscribed 123.87 times their allotted quota, followed by non-institutional investors at 22.04 times. Retail investors subscribed 2.53 times their portion.
The latest grey market premium indicates that investors could see significant listing gains when the stock makes its market debut this Friday, December 19.
The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It is a complete offer-for-sale of 4.90 crore shares, with the price band fixed at Rs 2,165 per share.
The share allotment is expected on Dec. 17. Successful applicants will have the shares credited to their demat accounts on Dec. 18, with refunds for non-allottees processed the same day. The IPO is tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 19.
Citigroup Global Markets India is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies is handling the role of registrar.
Applicants can check their allotment status on Wednesday, Dec. 17, either through the NSE or BSE websites or through Kfin Technologies Ltd.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE allotment page here.
Select Equity under the Issue Type field.
From the Issue Name dropdown, choose "ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd."
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click Search to view your allotment status.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On NSE
Open the NSE IPO allotment page here.
Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details.
Choose "ICICIAMC" from the list of company symbols.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click Submit to check your allotment status.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.
From the IPO Name dropdown, select "ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd."
Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or DP ID/Client ID.
Enter the corresponding details.
Click Submit to check your allotment status.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO stands at Rs 355, as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. Based on the price of Rs 2,165, the stock is estimated to list at around Rs 2,520, implying a potential gain of about 16.40% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
About ICICI Prudential AMC
ICICI Prudential AMC is an asset management company that was incorporated in 1993. It has a strong nationwide presence, operating 272 offices across 23 states and four Union Territories. The company offers portfolio management services, alternative investment funds and advisory services to offshore clients and manages the highest number of schemes in the mutual fund industry, with 143 schemes as of Sept. 30, 2025.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.