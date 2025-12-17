⁠ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment Today: Check Allotment Status, GMP And Listing Date

⁠ICICI Prudential AMC’s initial public offering (IPO) saw strong demand, being oversubscribed by 39.17 times on the final day of bidding, Dec. 16. The interest was led by qualified institutional buyers, who subscribed 123.87 times their allotted quota, followed by non-institutional investors at 22.04 times. Retail investors subscribed 2.53 times their portion.

The latest grey market premium indicates that investors could see significant listing gains when the stock makes its market debut this Friday, December 19.

The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It is a complete offer-for-sale of 4.90 crore shares, with the price band fixed at Rs 2,165 per share.

The share allotment is expected on Dec. 17. Successful applicants will have the shares credited to their demat accounts on Dec. 18, with refunds for non-allottees processed the same day. The IPO is tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 19.

Citigroup Global Markets India is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies is handling the role of registrar.

Applicants can check their allotment status on Wednesday, Dec. 17, either through the NSE or BSE websites or through Kfin Technologies Ltd.