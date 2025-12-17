ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Signals Strong Listing Buzz Ahead of Market Debut

The grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. remains in focus today as investors await the crucial allotment status finalisation for the IPO.

The mainboard issue was subscribed 39.17 times on Tuesday, with investors bidding for 1,37,14,89,456 shares against the 3,50,15,691 on offer.

The GMP for the IPO has gained consistently since the public issue opened for subscription on December 12. The grey market premium has jumped by over 40% after its launch, indicating strong interest among private market investors.

Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC are expected to list on the NSE and BSE on December 19. As the listing date draws closer, investors will continue to monitor these trends, which indicate a listing gain of around 17%.