Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indian Super League Opening Match?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet Kerala Blasters FC in a high-profile opening game of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season on Saturday.

The exciting season opener will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, according to the itinerary announced by the All India Football Federation.

The Mohun Bagan-Kerala Blasters encounter is part of the fixture list that was finalised by AIFF following discussions with participating clubs and relevant stakeholders. The two major sides are among the 14 participants vying for glory at the ISL this time.

All teams will be part of a captivating single-led round-robin tournament, where participants will face each other once.

Apart from Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters, East Bengal FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Sporting Club Delhi (rebranded from Hyderabad FC), Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC and the recently promoted Inter Kashi are other sides set to take part in the competition.

Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters have been part of some intense battles over the years. The Blasters will be striving for their next win against the Mohun Bagan side and register their first points on the table.

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26: Date, Timings, Venue

The Mohun Bagan-Kerala Blasters fixture will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, Feb. 14. The match will kick off at 5 pm Indian Standard Time.

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online?

The Mohun Bagan versus Kerala Blasters FC Indian Super League 2025-26 opening match will be available to watch online. Fans can watch the fixture on the FanCode app and website.

