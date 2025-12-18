Parliament Approves SHANTI Bill 2025 To Allow Private Entry In Nuclear Power

The Parliament on Thursday approved the 'SHANTI Bill 2025' that allows private sector entry in India’s nuclear energy. The Rajya Sabha passed the The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 via a voice vote.

The bill, which was approved by the Lok Sabha a day ago, will now head to President Droupadi Murmu for final approval.

The SHANTI Bill allows private companies and joint ventures to apply for licences to build, own and operate nuclear power plants, marking a significant shift from India’s long-standing state-dominated nuclear power framework. However, the draft law makes it clear that core strategic levers will remain with the Union government, particularly the Department of Atomic Energy.

Under the proposed legislation, nuclear power tariffs will be fixed by the Centre, overriding the Electricity Act, 2003. The move effectively classifies nuclear power as strategic infrastructure rather than a market-priced commodity.