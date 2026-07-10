Hybrid Equals To Productivity? Survey Explains Why 4 Out 10 Indians Want WFO, But Not Daily

One unprecedented blessing that came out of the Covid-19 pandemic is the increased flexibility in workplace models, with more and more companies integrating remote working provisions.

Hybrid work models are widely loved by most employees, with 39% of them favoring such accomodative work culture if given a choice, as per the Great Place To Work India Voice of India 2025 survey.

Additionally, the survey outlined that across five major industries, employees either prefer or strongly prefer hybrid setups compared to other work models. Within these, professional services and technology sectors show particularly high hybrid preference levels.

Hybrid work has evolved from a temporary response to the pandemic into a long-term workplace strategy. The focus is increasingly shifting from where employees work to how effectively they deliver outcomes.

What Are The Benefits Of A Hybrid Work Place Model?

A hybrid model allows employees to divide their time between home and the office based on their role, team requirements and company policies. While the approach varies across organisations, the objective remains the same: balancing flexibility with collaboration and productivity.

For employers, one of the biggest benefits of hybrid work is improved employee satisfaction. Greater flexibility helps employees manage their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively, which can lead to higher engagement and better retention.

Flexible work arrangements have also become an important factor for job seekers, enabling companies to attract talent from a wider geographic area.

The success of hybrid work depends on how organisations support employees rather than where they work. Digital collaboration tools, clear communication and well-defined expectations enable teams to remain connected and productive.

Many organisations are also placing greater emphasis on measuring performance based on outcomes instead of physical presence, giving employees more autonomy while maintaining accountability.

Will On Site Work Become Obsolete?

Not quite, there are still a lot of industries that require an on-site work culture. The study emphasised that hybrid work models are not a replacement for in-office work models, as 72% of employees in manufacturing and production continue to work primarily on-site and 59% of on-site employees work from employer locations rather than client sites.

"Employees across industries continue to value both flexibility and workplace connection. While hybrid work is increasingly preferred in many sectors, a large percentage of employees still work on-site depending on the nature of their roles," the survey stated.

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