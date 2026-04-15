FMCG To Paints, Fresh Price Increases Loom Across Consumer Staples: Kotak

Price hikes across FMCG and paint companies are becoming unavoidable as a sharp rise in key raw material costs threatens to erode margins, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Kotak estimates show that prices of critical inputs have climbed steeply, with crude oil up 50–60%, palm oil higher by about 15%, and packaging material costs rising 20–25%. These inputs are used extensively across soaps, foods, beverages, household products and paints, making the impact broad‑based rather than limited to a few categories.

Why Costs Are Rising

Crude oil: +50-60%

Palm oil: +15%

Packaging material: +20-25%

Kotak said that without adequate price increases, this cost inflation will directly eat into gross margins. “If companies do not raise prices, profitability will fall,” the brokerage noted, adding that pricing action is increasingly unavoidable.

While price hikes help protect margins, they also carry a demand risk. Higher prices are likely to slow consumption, with volume growth expected to remain weak. Kotak expects companies to balance pricing with demand protection, raising prices gradually rather than all at once.

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How Much Pricing Power Is Needed

Kotak estimates FMCG companies may need 2–8% price hikes, while paint and construction chemicals companies face a much steeper requirement.

HUL: 11%

Godrej Consumer: 7%

Dabur: 7%

Marico: 6%

Britannia: 5%

Colgate: 8%

Nestle: 3%

Tata Consumer: 2%

Jyothy Labs: 15%

Asian Paints: 18%

Pidilite: 17%

Paint companies and Pidilite are the most exposed due to their heavy dependence on crude‑linked inputs. Within FMCG, HUL and Godrej Consumer face higher pressure, while Tata Consumer and Nestle are relatively insulated. Kotak expects most price hikes to be staggered and spread across FY27. Drawing parallels with 2022, the brokerage said margins are likely to recover within 6–12 months, though volume growth could remain subdued for much longer.

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