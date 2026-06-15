Hindustan Zinc's Arun Misra To Get Vedanta Group CEO Charge In Post-Demerger Era: Report

Arun Misra, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is set to occupy the position as Vedanta Ltd. 's Group CEO within the span of the coming two months, according to a news report from Mint on Monday, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

The Vedanta Group's zinc and silver business is undertaken via Hindustan Zinc.

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This development comes amid the the company's planned demerger, spearheaded by founder and chairman Anil Agarwal. Four demerged firms, Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL), got listed on the NSE and the BSE on Monday. Anil Agarwal stated that all five demerged companies may be valued at $100 billion each.

The restructuring is part of the group's broader effort to simplify its business structure and support debt reduction.

Hindustan Zinc's shareholders were asked to sanction an extension for a limited period of two months with regards Misra's tenure as CEO, from June 1 to July 31 2026, as per the firm's annual report. This may have been a part of the effort to fast track Misra's transfer to Vedanta.

Amarendu Prakash, the former chairman and managing director of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) may be the first in line to be considered for Misra's CEO position at Hindustan Zinc, as per the sources cited by Mint.

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Prakash left his position at SAIL in early 2026, tendering his resignation on April 1.

Arun Misra joined Hindustan Zinc in 2019 as deputy CEO, after which he took over as CEO and whole time director in August 2020. Under Misra, thef irm saw a close to 20% uptick in revenue from operations to Rs 40,844 crore in FY26, as profit increased 34% to Rs 13,832 crore.

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