'Indian Fares Still Much Lower': Akasa Air CEO Disagrees Airline Ticket Prices Are High

Airfares have, off late, have come under scrutiny due to spikes caused by oil supply disruption from the Middle East. Akasa Air Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube, however, believes the broader perception that flying in India has become expensive does not match reality. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Dube said India continues to be among the world's most affordable aviation markets despite airlines facing global cost pressures.

"India today still remains one of the most reasonable and affordable air travel markets in the world," Dube said. "If you compare the ticket price for a 1,000-kilometre journey in India with most mature aviation markets, Indian fares are still much lower."

He says this as passengers continue to grapple with fluctuating airfares following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, volatile aviation fuel prices and supply constraints across the industry.

Dube pointed out that Indian airlines operate with many of the same cost structures as their global peers. "We pay the same US dollar-denominated fuel and aircraft maintenance and ownership costs," he said.

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Addressing concerns about government intervention in airfare pricing, Dube said the Centre's focus has been on preventing excessive pricing rather than controlling fares. "The government never has a problem or a view of controlling fares," he said. "The government, as it should, only has concerns if any party decides to gouge customers by charging Rs 50,000 for a 500-kilometre fare, and that's never been the case."

He added that as long as airlines avoid exploitative pricing, he thinks, "the government is very happy to let the markets dictate what fair prices are."

Last month, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to submit the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, as it considered a petition calling for greater oversight of fluctuating airfares and additional charges imposed by private airlines.

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which came into effect in January 2025, is intended to modernise India's aviation sector, though the accompanying rules are yet to be finalised.

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