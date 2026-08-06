Redmi Note 17 Launched: Price, Features, Colours, Specification And Other Details

Redmi launched the Redmi Note 17 in India on Thursday, marking the debut of its latest mid-range smartphone in the country.

The new handset brings a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, an OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and a massive 8,000mAh battery. The smartphone will go on sale starting today.

Redmi Note 17 Features

The Redmi Note 17 5G features a flat rear panel and a flat frame. The phone also features a USB Type-C port at the bottom. It is available in three colours: Arctic Blue, Starlight Purple, and Dark Night.

Redmi Note 17 Display

The phone features a 7-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is 100% Wide and also offers a DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and Wet Touch 2.0 technology for improved responsiveness in wet conditions.

Redmi Note 17 Processor

The Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process for improved performance and efficiency. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The device runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and also supports microSD card expansion. The smartphone will receive four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Redmi Note 17 Battery

The Redmi Note 17 is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery designed to comfortably last more than three days on a single charge.

Redmi Note 17 Camera

The smartphone features a 50MP AI dual rear camera coupled with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP66-rated dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi.

Redmi Note 17 Price

The Redmi Note 17 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at around Rs 24,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model costs approximately Rs 27,999.

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