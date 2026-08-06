'Spreading Fake News, Creating Fear': BJP Reacts To Arvind Kejriwal's Claims On E20 Fuel

The Bharatiya Janata Party's IT head has accused Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal for spreading "fake news" and "creating unnecessary fear" over E20 fuel in a series of posts on X.

Amit Malviya stated in his post, "Spreading fake news and creating unnecessary fear is an old habit of Arvind Kejriwal." He added, "Arvind Kejriwal has the right to do politics, but scaring the public with lies is not acceptable. Read the facts, trust science and evidence, not rumours."

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Malviya stated that Kejriwal's campaign against E20 fuel was based on "selective leaks" and "half-truths", claiming that a clarification issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) disproved the allegations made by the AAP leader.

Malviya alleged that Kejriwal was deliberately using incomplete information to generate public anxiety over the Centre's ethanol-blending programme.

Responding to Kejriwal's remarks linking E20 blending with Aviation Turbine Fuel contamination, Malviya described the allegations as baseless. Malviya also stated that the recent aviation fuel contamination was limited to two isolated cases and should not be linked to the nationwide E20 fuel programme.

Earlier, Kejriwal had questioned the Centre's E20 policy, citing what he described as a SIAM report that allegedly flagged high chloride and moisture levels in E20 fuel and asked why the report had been withdrawn. Kejriwal also demanded that consumers be given an option to choose between pure petrol and E20 petrol at fuel stations instead of mandatory E20 availability, The Times of India reported.

The BJP has consistently rejected Kejriwal's allegations, describing them as politically motivated and unsupported by scientific evidence or official findings.

Malviya's response marks the latest escalation in the political row over the Centre's ethanol-blending policy, with the ruling party maintaining that the programme is backed by technical assessments while accusing AAP of spreading misinformation through selective claims.

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