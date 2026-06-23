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Heineken Names Rafael Oliveira as CEO to Lead Turnaround

The family-controlled company has never previously appointed an outsider as CEO.

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Heineken Names Rafael Oliveira as CEO to Lead Turnaround
Oliveira will step down as CEO of coffee and tea company JDE Peet's NV to take the role at Heineken on Oct. 1
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

Heineken NV appointed Rafael Oliveira chief executive officer, as the Dutch beer maker breaks with habit by hiring an outsider to try to reverse a slump in demand.

Oliveira will step down as CEO of coffee and tea company JDE Peet's NV to take the role at Heineken on Oct. 1, according to a statement Tuesday. It follows the exit of former CEO Dolf van den Brink at the end of May, after six years at the helm and more than 28 years at Heineken overall.

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The family-controlled company has never previously appointed an outsider as CEO. The shakeup comes with Heineken facing lackluster sales of its namesake beer and other brands, as health concerns over alcohol consumption hit demand particularly among younger drinkers.

Heineken is in the middle of a cost-cutting drive which includes shedding about 7% of its global workforce of about 87,000.

ALSO READ: Meet Kunal Shah, The Man Tasked To Head WhatsApp Globally In A Challenging Tech Space

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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