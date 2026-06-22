Air India Appoints Former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola As Executive Advisor To Chairman

Air India has appointed former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as Executive Advisor to Chairman N Chandrasekaran, according to an internal note to employees seen by NDTV Profit.

Kharola will also become a full member of Air India's Management Committee, placing him at the centre of the airline's strategic and operational decision-making.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Tata Group-owned carrier as it prepares for a leadership transition and the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

According to the internal communication, Kharola will play a key role in guiding the transition process and supporting Chairman N Chandrasekaran as Air India enters its next phase of transformation.

Kharola brings decades of administrative and aviation experience to the role. He previously served as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, where he oversaw key policy initiatives for the sector. Before that, he headed the Airports Authority of India and has also held several senior administrative positions during his career in the Indian Administrative Service.

His appointment comes as Air India continues its multi-year transformation programme under the Tata Group, which has been investing heavily in fleet expansion, network growth, technology upgrades and customer experience since acquiring the airline from the government.

ALSO READ: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Says His Successor Will Have Hands Full: 'Next Four Years Will Be Challenging'

The addition of Kharola to the management committee is expected to strengthen the airline's leadership as it works towards appointing a new CEO and executing the next phase of its turnaround strategy.

The CEO of Tata owned airline Air India, Campbell Wilson said that his successor will have their "hands full,"as the airline faces losses and challenges due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“The next four years is going to be just ​as challenging as the past, albeit in a different way," Reuters quoted Wilson, who was speaking at Wings ​Club in New York. "And so the person that takes over will have their hands ⁠full, but I want to make sure the right person is in place to carry that forward.”

On April 7, Air India announced the resignation of Campbell Wilson as the CEO and Managing Director on Tuesday, April 7.

Following Wilson's exit, Singapore Airlines executive Vinod Kannan and Air India's commercial head Nipun Aggarwal are reportedly the two frontrunners to become ​the next CEO of Air India.

Wilson mentioned that it was clear that he would serve a four-year term at Air India, but would take steps to help his ​successor.

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