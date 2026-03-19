HDFC Bank Boardroom Change Sparks Uncertainty, But Experts Still Positive On Long-Term Value

The sudden exit of HDFC Bank's part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, has rattled investors, with the stock trading with cuts of more than 4% in trade on Thursday. Atanu's decision to resign, citing ethical reasons, has led to fears of an operational rift between the board and the top management at one of India's biggest lenders.

Ashish Somaiya, CEO of WhiteOak Capital AMC, noted that the chairman's parting message fueled market anxiety. "What has got the goat of most people is basically... that letter or that statement said that some of the things are not in congruence with personal values and ethics," he said. "I think that's probably a bit cryptic or probably raises... doubts or raises questions."

Market experts believe the fallout in HDFC Bank stems from operational overreach rathre than being an indicator of systemic financial bank. Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO at Complete Circle, explained, "...there has been a bit of a tiff between the board and the leadership for the last few years... there have been some issues with... the board being involved sometimes in operations. And I think that is where the disconnect has come."

Abizer Dewanji, founder at NeoStrata Advisors, echoed this sentiment, questioning the highly public nature of the exit. "...if there was nothing wrong with the bank, then why do the kind of provocative... resignation," Dewanji stated. He emphasised that corporate boundaries were likely crossed: "A board is not running the business. And often issues arise when the board tries to influence implementation of strategy rather than just directional and oversight."

Despite the boardroom drama and broader macroeconomic headwinds, analysts see a silver lining in the form of HDFC Bank's value.

"Valuations have become reasonable," Chadha pointed out. "[It is] trading at 1.7 FY28 book, maybe 13 times earnings on a forward basis. Not seen it, at least for 20 years I track this bank."

Somaiya added that investors should look past the immediate turbulence and accumulate shares. "Every time the market declines... especially for external reasons... You should actually try to take advantage of it," he advised.

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