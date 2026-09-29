Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 54: Vishal Chaturvedi's Devotional Drama Maintains Hold

Hanuman Ansh has maintained its box office momentum as it continues its theatrical run. With the film continuing to attract audiences in its eighth week, its latest performance offers another update on its ongoing box office journey.

Hanuman Ansh Day 54 Box Office Collection

On Day 54, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.39 crore net so far from 2,606 shows, with 18.73% overall occupancy. According to Sacnilk, its India net collection has reached Rs 310.67 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 367.04 crore. Final figures are awaited.

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The film's overall occupancy for its Hindi 2D shows stands at 18.73%. Morning shows recorded 10.31% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 23.77%. Evening and night occupancy figures are currently unavailable.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Summary

Based on Sacnilk data, Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1. The film earned Rs 40 lakh in Week 2 before witnessing a jump in Week 3, collecting Rs 10.40 crore.

The film continued its strong run in Week 4 with Rs 61 crore, followed by its highest weekly collection of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. It collected Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

Hanuman Ansh began Week 8 with Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, followed by Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51 and Rs 9 crore on Day 52. On Day 53, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore net in India. On Day 54, it recorded Rs 1.39 crore so far, the report stated.

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About The Film

Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film features an ensemble cast including Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in key roles.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is also expanding its audience base with a Telugu-dubbed version. The makers have further planned an international release as part of their efforts to take the story to audiences beyond India.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also set to extend beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

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