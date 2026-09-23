Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 48: Spiritual Drama Continues Strong Run In Week 7, Mints This Much

Hanuman Ansh is holding its ground at the box office as it enters its seventh week in theatres. The spiritual drama, inspired by Neem Karoli Baba's life and teachings, has continued to draw audiences since its August release.

Day 48 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.50 crore net in India on Day 48, according to Sacnilk. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 283.43 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 334.65 crore so far. The film is currently running across 5,751 shows, with an overall occupancy of 11.69%.

The film recorded 11.69% overall occupancy for its Hindi 2D shows. Morning occupancy stood at 6.62%, while afternoon shows recorded 14.46%.

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Hanuman Ansh Weekly Box Office Performance

Sacnilk reports that Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 40 lakh in Week 2 and Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. The film then earned Rs 61 crore in Week 4, Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5 and Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6.

In Week 7, the film has earned Rs 40.05 crore so far. It collected Rs 5 crore on Day 43, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44, Rs 13.75 crore on Day 45, Rs 4.15 crore on Day 46, Rs 4.90 crore on Day 47 and Rs 2.50 crore on Day 48.

About The Film

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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