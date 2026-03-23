Govt Proposes Overhaul Of Limited Liability Partnership Rules In New Bill, Recognises Specified IFSC LLPs

The Indian government has introduced the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in what is seen as a significant structural shift in the way Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are regulated.

The bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the ongoing Budget session of the parliament. The proposed piece of legislation aims to modernise the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, by keeping it in tune with global financial standards and easing the compliance burden for investment vehicles.

A key feature of the bill is the formal recognition of Specified International Financial Services Centre LLPs. Under the proposed framework, new entities must maintain their registered offices with an IFSC and incorporate the suffix "International Financial Services Centre LLP" into their legal names.

The bill mandates that these LLPs account for and disclose partner contributions in permitted foreign countries, in order to facilitate operations. Existing IFSC units will be granted a transition period to convert their rupee-donominated contributions.

In addition, the bill addresses some long-standing structural hurdles for the private equity and venture capital industry, notably introducing provisions allowing 'specified trusts', especially those registered with SEBI or IFSC authority, to convert directly into LLPs.

This move is expected to provide AIFs with greater operational flexibility and the benefits of a body corporate structure.

Compliance relief is a major theme of the amendment. LLPs regulated by SEBI or the IFSCA will see a reduction in filing frequencies, moving from immediate reporting of partnership changes to an annual furnishing of details to the Registrar.

Furthermore, the bill shifts several procedural defaults from criminal prosecution to a civil penalty regime. New provisions also establish a voluntary penalty adjudication process and a formal appeal route against decisions made by the Registrar.

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