Fuel Spikes And Dubai Delays: India's Airlines Are Pleading For A Government Lifeline

With the Middle East conflict showing no signs of ending anytime soon, India's major airlines have found themselves in a perfect storm and are calling for urgent intervention from the Indian government as the war threatens to destabilise the nation's aviation sector.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents the country's leading carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, has issued a statement, requesting an emergency meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to address the ongoing challenges.

In the letter, which was accessed by NDTV Profit, FIA Director Ujjwal Dey highlighted a sudden surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, driven by extreme volatility in global crude oil markets.

The energy crisis has been aggravated by the ongoing Middle East conflict, with Iran orchestrating the blockade of Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supply.

Apart from fuel, the FIA cited the suspension of landing permissions for foreign operators at Dubai's DXB and DWC airports as a primary operational hurdle. The group warned that these disruptions are expected to cause "cascading network impacts" for Indian carriers, leading to widespread passenger inconvenience and severe financial strain.

The plea for help comes at a time of heightened friction between the industry and regulators. The same group of airlines is currently opposing a government mandate that would require carriers to offer 60% of their seats for free selection.

In public statements, the airlines have warned that such a requirement would strip away a vital source of ancillary revenue, forcing them to hike base fares to compensate for the loss in an already squeezed market.

"The gravity of the situation warrants an urgent interaction," the FIA stated, noting that current conditions have placed carriers under immense pressure.

ALSO READ: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Oppose Govt Order For 60% Free Seat Selection, Warn Of Fare Hikes

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