FMCG Distributor Body Seeks Govt Crackdown On Expiry Products, Warns Of 'Public Health Nightmare'

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has raised an alarm over the alleged mishandling of expired and damaged food products, warning that inaction could pose a serious threat to public health, according to a press note.

In a formal communication to Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the federation highlighted what it described as a "persistent" and "unresolved" issue across the FMCG supply chain.

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According to AICPDF, large volumes of expired and damaged goods continue to remain at distributor points without being collected, replaced, or safely disposed of. The federation said repeated follow-ups with stakeholders have failed to yield results, allowing the problem to worsen.

A recent case in Kerala has intensified concerns, where expired and damaged stock worth nearly Rs 5 crore is reportedly lying unattended at distributor facilities.

AICPDF warned that "such accumulation increases the risk of these goods being diverted back into the market, either deliberately or inadvertently,"

Calling the situation a “direct threat to consumer safety,” AICPDF National President Dhairyashil Patil said failure to promptly remove and destroy unsafe food items could have severe consequences, including potential health hazards for consumers.

The federation also expressed concern over what it termed a lack of accountability among major FMCG companies, stating that delays in handling expired inventory reflect gaps in compliance with food safety norms.

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AICPDF has urged authorities to take immediate action, including the scientific disposal of expired products, timely compensation or replacement for distributors, and stricter penalties for non-compliance.

It has also called for a mandatory standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure uniform practices for the safe handling and destruction of such goods.

The body cautioned that ignoring the issue could erode consumer trust and escalate into a wider public health crisis if corrective steps are not taken swiftly.

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