Flipkart And Uber To Integrate Reward Programme To Redeem 4% Of Ride Fare

Flipkart and Uber announced a collaboration on Wednesday to integrate a reward programmge where users can earn back 4% of their ride fare to be redeemed across Flipkart's platforms.

Known as 'SuperCoins', users can avail these rewards by linking their Flipkart and Uber accounts, with the reward programme being integrated into Uber's mobility services.

The rewards are at the maximum limit of 150 coins per trip, there is no cap on total cumulative earnings.

The SuperCoins earned through Uber rides will be credited directly to the user's Flipkart account and can be redeemed across the Flipkart ecosystem, including Flipkart Minutes, Cleartrip, and other partner offerings.

"SuperCoins is evolving into a broader rewards layer across everyday use cases. Mobility is a natural extension, and this partnership with Uber allows us to integrate more seamlessly into how customers transact daily. Over time, we will continue expanding SuperCoins across categories to drive deeper engagement across the ecosystem," Gaurav Arora, Vice President, Payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart, said in a statement.

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The firms have also announced limited-time offers to spurr higher initial adoption. Those who have not used the Uber app in 84 days, or those who are new to it can earn 150 bonus SuperCoins by completing their first ride within 28 days of linking their accounts.

Additionally, users who link their accounts between April 15 and April 30, 2026, and complete a ride within 28 days, will be eligible for an extra 50 bonus SuperCoins.

Arnab Kumar, Director of Business Development at Uber India and South Asia, said the integration allows the platform to extend additional benefits to riders in a simple and intuitive way.

Flipkart, which has a registered user base of over 500 million, currently offers more than 150 million products across over 80 categories.

Uber, which entered the Indian market in 2013, currently operates in more than 125 cities across the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

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