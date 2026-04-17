Buy, Sell Or Hold: Waaree Renewable, MTAR Tech, CG Power, Gujarat Gas, HAL, Canara Bank, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell Waaree Energies Ltd.

Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., and Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,158.10)

Somil: Hold

Momentum is very strong.

Won't suggest to buy fresh. Next target is Rs 1,300.

Expecting stock to cool off a little bit.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,374.00)

Sameer: Hold

Long term continues to remain positive.

Stock might go into consolidation for a long time.

Upside if stock is held for three-years horizon.

Waaree Energies Ltd (CMP: Rs 3,468.10)

Somil: Hold but don't add

Waaree Energies have just broken out of triangle pattern.

Hasa moved very sharply in couple of months. Bullish on stock.

Hold with a target of Rs 3700 but don't add fresh stocks.

MTAR Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,781.80)

Rajesh: Hold

Chart structure seems positive.

Have seen a sharp rally.

Possibly the reciprocal targets could be around Rs 5,400-5,500.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 768.65)

Sameer: Buy but at Rs 650 levels

Good stock to enter but not at the current pricing.

Opportunity to enter at Rs 650 which had happened in the recent past.

Valor Estate Ltd. (CMP: Rs 106.77)

Somil: Hold

Stock is in the downtrend and has given reversal.

Stock has taken support around crucial Rs 82 levels.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 96 which previous swing low.

Target price: Rs 135-136 which is previous swing high.

Nava Limited (CMP: Rs 714.85)'

Rajesh: Hold but don't add

Strong positive momentum.

Expecting move towards Rs 770 levels.

Won't suggest to add more because it is approaching its all-time high.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: BHEL, Bajaj Finance And L&T — Ask Profit

Rapid Fire With Somil Mehta, Sameer Dalal and Rajesh Bhosale

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. - Hold

Engineers India Ltd. - Hold

Keystone Realtors Ltd. - Average

Canara Bank Ltd. - Hold

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. - Hold

Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Hold

Cartrade Tech Ltd. - Hold

Oracle Corp. - Don't accumulate, valuations are too high.

Gujarat Gas Ltd.- Hold

Gillette India Ltd. - Hold

HEG Ltd. - Hold

HCL Technologies Ltd. - Hold

Clean Science and Technology Ltd. - Buy

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. - Hold, don't add

Voltamp Transformers Limited - Hold

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. - Add

Yes Bank Ltd. - Hold

Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Hold

Cantabil Retail India Limited - Hold

Nazara Technologies Ltd. - Hold but don't buy

Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Hold

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd. - Average

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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