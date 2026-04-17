Buy, Sell Or Hold: Waaree Renewable, MTAR Tech, CG Power, Gujarat Gas, HAL, Canara Bank, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell Waaree Energies Ltd.
Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., and Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,158.10)
Somil: Hold
- Momentum is very strong.
- Won't suggest to buy fresh. Next target is Rs 1,300.
- Expecting stock to cool off a little bit.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,374.00)
Sameer: Hold
- Long term continues to remain positive.
- Stock might go into consolidation for a long time.
- Upside if stock is held for three-years horizon.
Waaree Energies Ltd (CMP: Rs 3,468.10)
Somil: Hold but don't add
- Waaree Energies have just broken out of triangle pattern.
- Hasa moved very sharply in couple of months. Bullish on stock.
- Hold with a target of Rs 3700 but don't add fresh stocks.
MTAR Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,781.80)
Rajesh: Hold
- Chart structure seems positive.
- Have seen a sharp rally.
- Possibly the reciprocal targets could be around Rs 5,400-5,500.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 768.65)
Sameer: Buy but at Rs 650 levels
- Good stock to enter but not at the current pricing.
- Opportunity to enter at Rs 650 which had happened in the recent past.
Valor Estate Ltd. (CMP: Rs 106.77)
Somil: Hold
- Stock is in the downtrend and has given reversal.
- Stock has taken support around crucial Rs 82 levels.
- Hold with a stop loss of Rs 96 which previous swing low.
- Target price: Rs 135-136 which is previous swing high.
Nava Limited (CMP: Rs 714.85)'
Rajesh: Hold but don't add
- Strong positive momentum.
- Expecting move towards Rs 770 levels.
- Won't suggest to add more because it is approaching its all-time high.
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Rapid Fire With Somil Mehta, Sameer Dalal and Rajesh Bhosale
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. - Hold
- Engineers India Ltd. - Hold
- Keystone Realtors Ltd. - Average
- Canara Bank Ltd. - Hold
- Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. - Hold
- Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Hold
- Cartrade Tech Ltd. - Hold
- Oracle Corp. - Don't accumulate, valuations are too high.
- Gujarat Gas Ltd.- Hold
- Gillette India Ltd. - Hold
- HEG Ltd. - Hold
- HCL Technologies Ltd. - Hold
- Clean Science and Technology Ltd. - Buy
- Bharat Dynamics Ltd. - Hold, don't add
- Voltamp Transformers Limited - Hold
- Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. - Add
- Yes Bank Ltd. - Hold
- Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Hold
- Cantabil Retail India Limited - Hold
- Nazara Technologies Ltd. - Hold but don't buy
- Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Hold
- Cohance Lifesciences Ltd. - Average
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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
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