Buy, Sell Or Hold: BHEL, Bajaj Finance And L&T — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at an attractive price?

Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com and Kush Bohra, founder of kushbohra.Com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (CMP: Rs 309.26)

Bohra: Sell

Good idea to exit.

At Rs 300, that's the level the stock has seen multiple rejections.

Even in the past the stock had briefly gone above to that level.

Then just gave way quite rapidly.

This is a false breakout kind of level where it shows strength, moves above Rs 300 and then fizzles out.

Having seen that history repeat multiple times to exit.

Wouldn't stay too long at these levels.

Bajaj Finance (CMP: Rs 905.90)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Would recommend this stock.

Within the NBFC phase, Bajaj Finance can be accumulated.

Keep a time frame of at least a year and a half.

Market is definitely going to reward large NBFCs in a better way.

Interest rates will also be neutral and demand seems to be coming back.

FY27 should be a lot better.

Outlook shared by Bajaj Finance has been encouraging.

Worth accumulating but keep a time frame of 10 to 15 months.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 4,119.80)

Gorakshakar: Buy

These businesses have a long kind of tailwind.

Operating in sectors which are going to grow along with the economy.

These bets in the large cap space could be better if the investor can hold for long term.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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