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Trump Greets TS Sandhu On Appointment As Delhi Lt Governor

Sandhu was appointed as the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on March 5.

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Trump Greets TS Sandhu On Appointment As Delhi Lt Governor
Donald Trump/Truth Social

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and wished him success.

"Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the US-India relationship," Trump said on Truth Social.

Sandhu served as India's Ambassador to the US from 2020-24.

"Wishing him success in leading Delhi's progress, and furthering global ties," Trump said.

Sandhu was appointed as the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on March 5.

After retiring from the Indian Foreign Service, Sandhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP fielded Sandhu as its Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar, which he lost.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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