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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Brent Crude Below $94 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,163, compared to Thursday's index close of 24,196.75.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Brent Crude Below $94 A Barrel
9 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,163. Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday after a relief rally on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex fell 0.2% or 123 points lower at 77,988.68 amid weekly F&O expiry. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.1% to end below 24,200.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined. The U.S. WTI for May delivery fell 1.45% to $93.32 a barrel. Brent crude for June delivery declined 1.11% to $98.36 a barrel. Meanwhile, Asian markets trade lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.02%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.69%. Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.57%, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.41%.

Apr 17, 2026 08:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Keep Positive Ratings On HDFC Life Despite Soft Quarter

  • Citi maintained Buy on HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 950. Morgan Stanley kept Overweight with a target of Rs 745, while Macquarie retained Outperform with a target of Rs 900.

  • Brokerages said Q4 was soft, with pressure on value of new business growth.

  • They expect recovery in FY27, supported by margin improvement, valuation comfort and easing regulatory changes.

Apr 17, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Positive View On HDFC AMC After Q4 Results

  • Jefferies maintained Buy on HDFC AMC and raised the target price to Rs 3,090 from Rs 2,960. Morgan Stanley kept Overweight and increased its target to Rs 2,975 from Rs 2,915.

  • Citi maintained Neutral with a target price of Rs 2,800.

  • Brokerages said quarterly results were broadly in line, while steady mutual fund flows and growth in non-mutual fund business remained in focus.

Apr 17, 2026 07:58 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Wipro Q4 Profit Rises, Announces Rs 15,000 Crore Buyback

  • Wipro reported Q4 consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore, up 12.27% quarter-on-quarter, while revenue rose 2.88% to Rs 24,236.3 crore.

  • The company announced a Rs 15,000 crore buyback at Rs 250 per share.

  • Wipro guided for next-quarter constant currency revenue growth between -2% and 0%.

Apr 17, 2026 07:54 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Wipro Q4 Profit Rises, Announces Rs 15,000 Crore Buyback

  • Wipro reported Q4 consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore, up 12.27% quarter-on-quarter, while revenue rose 2.88% to Rs 24,236.3 crore.

  • The company announced a Rs 15,000 crore buyback at Rs 250 per share.

  • Wipro guided for next-quarter constant currency revenue growth between -2% and 0%.

Apr 17, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Trump Says Pakistan Visit Possible If Iran Deal Is Signed

  • Donald Trump said he could visit Pakistan if a deal to end the war with Iran is finalised in Islamabad.

  • He said talks were close to conclusion and Iran had accepted most proposals under discussion.

  • Markets may watch further developments in the negotiations for cues on oil prices and global risk sentiment.

Apr 17, 2026 07:41 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: DGCA Starts Probe After Akasa Air, SpiceJet Planes Hit At Delhi Airport

  • Aviation regulator DGCA has started an investigation after an Akasa Air aircraft and a SpiceJet plane came in contact at Delhi airport on Thursday.

  • Both Boeing 737 aircraft have been grounded following the incident.

  • The regulator said the concerned air traffic controller and SpiceJet pilots have been taken off roster pending the probe.

Apr 17, 2026 07:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Lupin Arm Settles Claims With Humana For $30 Million

  • Lupin said its unit Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc has entered a settlement agreement with Humana Inc.

  • The unit will pay $30 million towards final claims under the pact.

  • The settlement states the company denies all allegations made against it, according to an exchange filing.

Apr 17, 2026 07:28 (IST)
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TCS Vs Wipro: What Q4 Results Of India's Large-Cap IT Majors Reveal — Here's A Snapshot

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TCS Vs Wipro: What Q4 Results Of India's Large-Cap IT Majors Reveal — Here's A Snapshot

Apr 17, 2026 07:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Wall Street Ends Higher, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Hit Record Close

  • All three major U.S. indices closed higher on Thursday.

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.36%, with both ending at record highs.

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 115 points, or 0.24%.

Apr 17, 2026 07:16 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Trump Says Iran War Could End Soon

  • U.S. President Donald Trump said the war in Iran was progressing well and could end soon.

  • He made the remarks at an event in Las Vegas on Thursday.

  • Global markets may track further developments in the conflict for cues on risk sentiment and commodity prices.

Apr 17, 2026 07:14 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Lower In Early Session

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.02%.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.69%.

  • Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.57%, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.41%.

Apr 17, 2026 07:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below Previous Nifty Close

  • GIFT Nifty stood at 24,163 in early trade.

  • That compares with the Nifty 50 close of 24,196.75 on Thursday.

  • The reading points to a softer start for the domestic market.

Apr 17, 2026 07:08 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Fall In Early Trade

  • U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 1.45% to $93.32 a barrel.

  • Brent crude for June delivery declined 1.11% to $98.36 a barrel.

  • Lower oil prices remain in focus for energy-linked and import-dependent sectors.

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