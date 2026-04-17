Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Brent Crude Below $94 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,163. Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday after a relief rally on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex fell 0.2% or 123 points lower at 77,988.68 amid weekly F&O expiry. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.1% to end below 24,200.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined. The U.S. WTI for May delivery fell 1.45% to $93.32 a barrel. Brent crude for June delivery declined 1.11% to $98.36 a barrel. Meanwhile, Asian markets trade lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.02%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.69%. Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.57%, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.41%.