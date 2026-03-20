Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman Steps Down As IPO Plans Gain Pace

Flipkart Group Chief Financial Officer Sriram Venkataraman is stepping down, marking a key leadership transition as the Walmart-owned ecommerce major prepares for a potential public listing. The company said Venkataraman, who has been with Flipkart for nearly a decade, will remain for a transition period to ensure continuity.

The timing of the exit is notable, coming as Flipkart accelerates efforts toward an initial public offering (IPO) expected next year. While the company has not yet named a successor, the broader finance function will continue to be overseen by existing leadership, including business unit CFOs.

A Decade-Long Stint Comes to a Close

Venkataraman joined Flipkart in 2015 and played a central role in strengthening its finance operations through a period of rapid growth, increased competition, and regulatory evolution. His tenure saw Flipkart consolidate its position as one of India's largest ecommerce platforms while navigating complex structural and compliance changes.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart's journey," Venkataraman said, adding that he was proud of what the company had built over the years.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Lays Off Close To 500 Employees After Yearly Performance Review: Report

Nishant Verman Returns to Strengthen IPO Push

Alongside the exit, Flipkart has brought back Nishant Verman as Senior Vice President for Corporate Development and Partnerships. Verman, who previously worked at Flipkart, returns after founding and scaling cross-border ecommerce platform Bzaar. His appointment is seen as strategic, particularly in the context of Flipkart's IPO ambitions, where corporate structuring, partnerships, and investor alignment will be key.

The company received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to merge multiple Singapore-based entities into its Indian arm, Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, although it still awaits final government clearance under Press Note 3 norms.

This restructuring will bring various businesses-including Myntra, Ekart, Cleartrip, Flipkart Health, and fintech platform super.money-under a unified Indian entity, a move aimed at improving transparency and easing the listing process.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart shifted its holding structure to Singapore in 2011 to attract global capital. Now, as it prepares to return its domicile to India, the company is entering a critical phase of alignment-both operationally and structurally.

ALSO READ: IPO-Bound Flipkart Mulls Entering Food Delivery Space: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.