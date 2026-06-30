EV Two-Wheeler Bookings Spike Over 60% In June; TVS Retains Top Spot, Ola Loses Share

India's electric two-wheeler (E2W) market registered over 6,000 vehicles per day in June 2026, contributing to the segment's second-highest monthly sales on record as EV adoption surged due to rising gasoline prices, cheaper operating costs, and wider product availability.

According to Vahan data, E2W registrations increased 64% YoY to 1,81,168 units in June, continuing the market's robust development trend. In June of the previous year, the average number of registrations per day was approximately 3,600.

With 44,467 registrations throughout the month — up 65.2% from 26,911 vehicles in June 2025 — TVS Motor maintained its top spot. Despite a little drop from 24.7% a year earlier, the corporation maintained its lead with 24.5% of the market.

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In second place, Bajaj Auto registered 40,576 electric two-wheelers, up 69% from 24,013 units in June 2025. Its market share increased to 22.4% from 21.5% in the same month of the previous year, substantially reducing the difference with the industry leader.

With 29,422 registrations, growing 79.5% from 16,392 units the previous year, Ather Energy maintained its third-place position. The company's market share was 16.2%, up from 14.7% in June 2025, revealed the Vahan data.

Ola Electric recorded 15,096 units in the month, a 27.1% decrease from 20,697 units in the same period last year. Its market share continued to decline until 2026, nearly halving to 8.3% from 18.6% in June 2025.

After declining from 18.6% in June 2025 to 6% in January 2026, the company's stake slightly increased to 8.8% in May and 8.3% in June.

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Vida, which is supported by Hero MotoCorp, is still making progress; registrations have increased to 20,198 units from 7,945 units a year ago. From 7.1% in June 2025, its market share increased to 11.2%.

With 31,381 registrations, or 17.3% of total sales, in the "Others" category, the overall market continued to be competitive.

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