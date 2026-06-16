Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Holds Steady Despite Screen Reduction, Collects This Amount

Ram Charan's Peddi continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office, maintaining its momentum well into the second week despite a reduction in screens. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 221.24 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 262.30 crore, according to Sacnilk live estimates.

Language-Wise Performance

As of Day 13, Peddi is running across 1,866 shows nationwide. The Hindi version has collected Rs 0.21 crore from 768 shows, recording 14% occupancy.

The Telugu version continues to drive the film's business, contributing Rs 0.93 crore net from 1,098 shows while registering 22% occupancy.

Occupancy Trends

The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 18.7% on Day 13 based on morning shows.

The Telugu version reported 15.69% occupancy in morning shows. Among major centres, Warangal and Chennai led the occupancy chart with 38%, followed by Visakhapatnam at 30%. Guntur recorded 23% occupancy, while Hyderabad stood at 16%.

Nizamabad registered 14% occupancy, Karimnagar posted 13%, Vijayawada and Kakinada reported 12% each, while Bengaluru recorded 8%.

The Hindi version recorded an overall morning occupancy of 6.67%.

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Among key markets, NCR emerged as the strongest centre with 12% occupancy, followed by Jaipur at 11% and Bhopal at 10%. Lucknow, Mumbai and Chandigarh recorded 8%, while Pune stood at 7%.

Kolkata posted 6% occupancy, while Ahmedabad and Surat recorded 4% each.

Box Office Journey So Far

Peddi opened with Rs 18.50 crore in previews and collected Rs 51 crore on its first day. The film wrapped up its opening week with a strong Rs 193.55 crore net collection in India.

In its second week, the film added Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9, Rs 8.10 crore on Day 10 and Rs 9.20 crore on Day 11 before collecting Rs 4.10 crore on its second Monday.

About The Film

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi follows a spirited villager who brings his community together through sports to protect their pride against a powerful rival.

The film is directed by Bucchi Babu and stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

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